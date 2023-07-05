Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Musselburgh, Thirsk and Worcester on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Present Storm 2.53 Worcester

Suited by this course and a first-time visor may have positive effect

Spanish Hustle 3.05 Musselburgh

Looks well capable of defying a 3lb rise for his Hamilton success

Rock Of England 5.20 Thirsk

Hasn't looked back since wearing blinkers and can record a second C&D win

Rock N Roll Pinkie 5.50 Thirsk

May have more to offer back over 1m6f and remains of interest

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.