Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Musselburgh, Thirsk and Worcester on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Present Storm 2.53 Worcester
Suited by this course and a first-time visor may have positive effect
Spanish Hustle 3.05 Musselburgh
Looks well capable of defying a 3lb rise for his Hamilton success
Rock Of England 5.20 Thirsk
Hasn't looked back since wearing blinkers and can record a second C&D win
Rock N Roll Pinkie 5.50 Thirsk
May have more to offer back over 1m6f and remains of interest
