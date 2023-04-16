Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Huntingdon and Wincanton on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Out The Glen 2.40 Huntingdon
Has returned from an absence in good heart and this course-and-distance winner will handle the conditions better than most
Wick Green 4.10 Wincanton
Took advantage of a favourable mark when making a winning debut for the yard and a subsequent second has been advertised since
Drop Him In 4.25 Huntingdon
Took time to find form this season but he won in good style over course-and-distance 19 days ago and can defy an 8lb rise
Flash Gorcombe 4.45 Wincanton
Stepped up on modest earlier runs when an emphatic winner on the drop to this trip at Taunton and should have some potential at this level
