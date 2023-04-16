Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Huntingdon and Wincanton on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.40 Huntingdon

Has returned from an absence in good heart and this course-and-distance winner will handle the conditions better than most

4.10 Wincanton

Took advantage of a favourable mark when making a winning debut for the yard and a subsequent second has been advertised since

4.25 Huntingdon

Took time to find form this season but he won in good style over course-and-distance 19 days ago and can defy an 8lb rise

4.45 Wincanton

​Stepped up on modest earlier runs when an emphatic winner on the drop to this trip at Taunton and should have some potential at this level

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.