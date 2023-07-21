Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock, Newbury and Nottingham on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Shallow Hal 2.50 Nottingham

Scored off a reduced mark at Carlisle recently and looks good for another solid effort back up just 2lb

Fox Journey 3.35 Newbury

Winning handicap debut at Newmarket and didn't get the run of the race at Pontefract last time so there's a good chance he has a bigger effort to come

Palmar Bay 4.45 Newbury

His Salisbury win in May has turned out strong form and this extra furlong is likely to suit

Nigiri 5.00 Haydock

Eye-catching effort on final qualifying run and looks the way to go now switched to handicap company

