Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock, Newbury and Nottingham on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Shallow Hal 2.50 Nottingham
Scored off a reduced mark at Carlisle recently and looks good for another solid effort back up just 2lb

Fox Journey 3.35 Newbury
Winning handicap debut at Newmarket and didn't get the run of the race at Pontefract last time so there's a good chance he has a bigger effort to come

Palmar Bay 4.45 Newbury
His Salisbury win in May has turned out strong form and this extra furlong is likely to suit

Nigiri 5.00 Haydock
Eye-catching effort on final qualifying run and looks the way to go now switched to handicap company

Read these next:

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples   

Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pot   

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 21 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips