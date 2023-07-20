Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pot

Half of the Placepot races at Newbury are novices or maidens, and while they may be fairly open, Gushing Gold appeals as banker material in the opener (1.50).

She was backed at long odds for the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot despite a novice defeat in her only previous outing, and she was far from disgraced in finishing in midfield. The Racing Post Rating of 84 she achieved for that run would have been easily enough to make the places in all three runnings of this 6f fillies' maiden.

Maximum Dividend is much the best of those who have raced in division one of the 7f novice (2.25), but it's hard to leave out the expensive Too Darn Hot colt Trafalgar Square , who is a half-brother to this season's Jersey winner Age Of Kings.

Warm Spell ran into a decent performer on his Goodwood debut last month and is the one to beat in division two (3.00), but it gets a good deal tougher after that.

I'll leave out favourite Fox Journey in favour of some other promising three-year-olds in the 1m4f handicap (3.35). Cavern Club is the main fancy, but he's closely matched with Dasho Lennie , while Sovereign Spirit's form ties in with a couple I like in the 1m5½f fillies' handicap (4.10) which follows.

That pair are Alba Longa and Divina Grace , who are at least as promising as those at the head of the market and represent trainers in cracking form.

With six of the last seven winners of the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes (4.45) having been beaten at Royal Ascot, history very much points to Coventry flop Asadna . It will probably require three decent performances from the rest to knock him out of the places even if he can't reproduce the form of his sparkling debut effort.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.50

8 Gushing Gold

2.25

7 Maximum Dividend

10 Trafalgar Square

3.00

10 Warm Spell

3.35

7 Sovereign Spirit

9 Dasho Lennie

10 Cavern Club

4.10

7 Divina Grace

8 Alba Longa

4.45

2 Asadna

1x2x1x3x2x1=12 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.





