Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock, Leicester, Ripon and Sandown on Saturday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Revels Hill 2.15 Sandown
A strong option based on his encouraging record over extreme distances and solid association with Kevin Brogan.
Al Mubhir 3.05 Leicester
On the back of his respectable fifth in the Lincoln, he is likely to resume his progress.
Spycatcher 3.45 Haydock
His dominant reappearance in a conditions race at Thirsk is not the only piece of form that suggests he is on an advantageous mark.
Darkness 5.15 Ripon
Useful in France, he ran well back on slow ground at Redcar on his reappearance and can enhance David O'Meara's fine record in this race.
