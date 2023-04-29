Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock, Leicester, Ripon and Sandown on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.15 Sandown

A strong option based on his encouraging record over extreme distances and solid association with Kevin Brogan.

3.05 Leicester

On the back of his respectable fifth in the Lincoln, he is likely to resume his progress.

3.45 Haydock

His dominant reappearance in a conditions race at Thirsk is not the only piece of form that suggests he is on an advantageous mark.

5.15 Ripon

Useful in France, he ran well back on slow ground at Redcar on his reappearance and can enhance David O'Meara's fine record in this race.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.