Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock and Sandown on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday afternoon

Pledgeofallegiance 2.05 Haydock

With a seriously progressive profile and no doubt about his stamina, he can pull out more again to complete the hat-trick.

Indemnify 2.25 Sandown

This looks the perfect target on his debut for a new stable. He won the Whitsun Cup over C&D before his six-figure sale and further improvement is likely.

Onesmoothoperator 3.15 Haydock

A fast-finishing fourth over C&D last month, he can come out on top today with a more strongly run race.

Yantarni 4.15 Sandown

Saw out 1m very well last season. His dam won over 1m3f and 1m2f and her illustrious family is nearly all about middle distances.

