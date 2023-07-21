Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Newmarket on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.
Weydaad 6.20 Newmarket
Promising third on handicap debut and should have a good run in her now switched to turf with William Buick booked
Khunan 7.05 Hamilton
Useful 2yo who had a spell in the doldrums but returned to form at Haydock and looks leniently treated despite a 4lb rise
Honour Your Dreams 8.15 Hamilton
Has his quirks but he ran well over 6f when visored for the first time at Ayr and can make the most of his reduced mark now back at 5f
Conquistador 8.40 Newmarket
Very creditable third of 26 at Royal Ascot and has plenty going for him off the same mark in an easier race
