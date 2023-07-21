Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Newmarket on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Weydaad 6.20 Newmarket
Promising third on handicap debut and should have a good run in her now switched to turf with William Buick booked

Khunan 7.05 Hamilton
Useful 2yo who had a spell in the doldrums but returned to form at Haydock  and looks leniently treated despite a 4lb rise

Honour Your Dreams 8.15 Hamilton
Has his quirks but he ran well over 6f when visored for the first time at Ayr and can make the most of his reduced mark now back at 5f

Conquistador 8.40 Newmarket
Very creditable third of 26 at Royal Ascot and has plenty going for him off the same mark in an easier race

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 21 July 2023
