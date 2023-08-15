Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .
Obama Army 5.50 Ffos Las
Has a striking record in handicaps and is only 2lb higher than for his win at Chepstow last time
Harry Magnus 7.30 Kempton
It is possible to excuse his last two defeats and he still appeals as being ahead of the handicapper
Margaret's Fuchsia 7.50 Ffos Las
Won a heavy-ground maiden here last week and is taken to follow up now back in a handicap
Sea Me Dance 8.30 Kempton
Low-key run at Newmarket 12 days ago but she's yet to run a bad race on AW
