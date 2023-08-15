Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Obama Army 5.50 Ffos Las

Has a striking record in handicaps and is only 2lb higher than for his win at Chepstow last time

Harry Magnus 7.30 Kempton

It is possible to excuse his last two defeats and he still appeals as being ahead of the handicapper

Margaret's Fuchsia 7.50 Ffos Las

Won a heavy-ground maiden here last week and is taken to follow up now back in a handicap

Sea Me Dance 8.30 Kempton

Low-key run at Newmarket 12 days ago but she's yet to run a bad race on AW

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.