Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom and Worcester on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Charlie My Boy 6.10 Worcester
Up another 6lb but may not have stopped improving and he can land the hat-trick
Golden Maverick 7.35 Epsom
Has made good progress in handicaps this season and a 2lb rise for his recent Leicester success may not stop him
Spritzin' 8.40 Epsom
Went so close when reappearing for her handicap debut at Pontefract last Tuesday and has major potential
Bluebella 8.55 Worcester
Progressive mare who can continue her steady improvement and gain a second success
