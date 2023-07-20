Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom and Worcester on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Charlie My Boy 6.10 Worcester
Up another 6lb but may not have stopped improving and he can land the hat-trick

Golden Maverick 7.35 Epsom
Has made good progress in handicaps this season and a 2lb rise for his recent Leicester success may not stop him

Spritzin' 8.40 Epsom
Went so close when reappearing for her handicap debut at Pontefract last Tuesday and has major potential

Bluebella 8.55 Worcester
Progressive mare who can continue her steady improvement and gain a second success

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton and Worcester on Thursday 

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Published on 20 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 20 July 2023
