Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom and Worcester on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Charlie My Boy 6.10 Worcester

Up another 6lb but may not have stopped improving and he can land the hat-trick

Golden Maverick 7.35 Epsom

Has made good progress in handicaps this season and a 2lb rise for his recent Leicester success may not stop him

Spritzin' 8.40 Epsom

Went so close when reappearing for her handicap debut at Pontefract last Tuesday and has major potential

Bluebella 8.55 Worcester

Progressive mare who can continue her steady improvement and gain a second success

