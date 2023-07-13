Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom and Newbury on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Denis Anthony 5.55 Epsom
Knuckled down really well to break his duck at Ffos Las and he may be able to defy his rise in the weights

Redredrobin 7.35 Epsom
5f looked too sharp last time and she can resume her progress now back up in trip

Kyle Of Lochalsh 8.20 Newbury
Surely has more to offer and pedigree boosts interest at today's trip

McCauley's Tavern 8.50 Newbury
Now tackling his first British handicap off a reduced mark and cheekpieces return

Published on 13 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 13 July 2023
