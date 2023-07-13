Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom and Newbury on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.
Denis Anthony 5.55 Epsom
Knuckled down really well to break his duck at Ffos Las and he may be able to defy his rise in the weights
Redredrobin 7.35 Epsom
5f looked too sharp last time and she can resume her progress now back up in trip
Kyle Of Lochalsh 8.20 Newbury
Surely has more to offer and pedigree boosts interest at today's trip
McCauley's Tavern 8.50 Newbury
Now tackling his first British handicap off a reduced mark and cheekpieces return
