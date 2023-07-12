Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Leading Company (6.00 Doncaster)
John Quinn’s three-year-old shaped like he wanted a return to a mile last time, and that’s what he’s got here.
David Toft
Toussarok (7.00 Epsom)
Course-and-distance winner off a 5lb higher mark last year, so ought to be spot on now after shaping as if better for the run at Chester last time following ten weeks off for Charlie Johnston.
Matt Gardner
Executive Decision (3.00 Newmarket)
Ran an eyecatching race at Royal Ascot on her stable debut for Jamie Osborne, staying on for fifth having been short of room and forced to switch on a couple of occasions. Looks well handicapped on the strength of her Irish form and the extra furlong will help.
Harry Wilson
Symbol Of Hope (8.50 Newbury)
Has been a model of consistency this season and can gain compensation for last week's narrow course and distance reversal.
Dave Edwards
Nostrum (4.45 Newmarket)
Sir Michael Stoute's colt has had the benefit of a racecourse gallop on the July course to set him up for his delayed comeback and is expected to start making up for lost time.
David Milnes
Jewel Maker (5.10 Carlisle)
No show in the Cumberland Plate last time, but had been shaping with more promise prior to that and could bounce back here. He is dropped in trip and grade in a race he won off 1lb higher last season.
Simon Giles
