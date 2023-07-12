Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Leading Company (6.00 Doncaster)

John Quinn’s three-year-old shaped like he wanted a return to a mile last time, and that’s what he’s got here.
David Toft

Silk
Leading Company18:00 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Handicappers' nap

Toussarok (7.00 Epsom)

Course-and-distance winner off a 5lb higher mark last year, so ought to be spot on now after shaping as if better for the run at Chester last time following ten weeks off for Charlie Johnston.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Toussarok19:00 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

Executive Decision (3.00 Newmarket)

Ran an eyecatching race at Royal Ascot on her stable debut for Jamie Osborne, staying on for fifth having been short of room and forced to switch on a couple of occasions. Looks well handicapped on the strength of her Irish form and the extra furlong will help.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Executive Decision15:00 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Speed figures

Symbol Of Hope (8.50 Newbury)

Has been a model of consistency this season and can gain compensation for last week's narrow course and distance reversal.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Symbol Of Hope20:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb)Tnr: Grace Harris

Newmarket nap

Nostrum (4.45 Newmarket)

Sir Michael Stoute's colt has had the benefit of a racecourse gallop on the July course to set him up for his delayed comeback and is expected to start making up for lost time.
David Milnes

Silk
Nostrum16:45 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Dark Horse

Jewel Maker (5.10 Carlisle)

No show in the Cumberland Plate last time, but had been shaping with more promise prior to that and could bounce back here. He is dropped in trip and grade in a race he won off 1lb higher last season.
Simon Giles

Silk
Jewel Maker17:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read these next:

'It’s a tip in itself' - Graeme Rodway with three selections on day one of Newmarket's July meeting 

Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool 

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 12 July 2023Last updated 18:17, 12 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips