Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Eyecatcher

Leading Company (6.00 Doncaster)

John Quinn’s three-year-old shaped like he wanted a return to a mile last time, and that’s what he’s got here.

David Toft

Leading Company 18:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Handicappers' nap

Toussarok (7.00 Epsom)

Course-and-distance winner off a 5lb higher mark last year, so ought to be spot on now after shaping as if better for the run at Chester last time following ten weeks off for Charlie Johnston.

Matt Gardner

Toussarok 19:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

Executive Decision (3.00 Newmarket)

Ran an eyecatching race at Royal Ascot on her stable debut for Jamie Osborne, staying on for fifth having been short of room and forced to switch on a couple of occasions. Looks well handicapped on the strength of her Irish form and the extra furlong will help.

Harry Wilson

Executive Decision 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Speed figures

Symbol Of Hope (8.50 Newbury)

Has been a model of consistency this season and can gain compensation for last week's narrow course and distance reversal.

Dave Edwards

Symbol Of Hope 20:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb) Tnr: Grace Harris

Newmarket nap

Nostrum (4.45 Newmarket)

Sir Michael Stoute's colt has had the benefit of a racecourse gallop on the July course to set him up for his delayed comeback and is expected to start making up for lost time.

David Milnes

Nostrum 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Dark Horse

Jewel Maker (5.10 Carlisle)

No show in the Cumberland Plate last time, but had been shaping with more promise prior to that and could bounce back here. He is dropped in trip and grade in a race he won off 1lb higher last season.

Simon Giles

Jewel Maker 17:10 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

