Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on the first day of Newmarket's July meeting on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.
Saint George 1.50 Newmarket
Improving in leaps and bounds and put up such a bold show last time in the Group 2 Queen's Vase
Purosangue 2.25 Newmarket
Powered clear for an impressive success at Haydock and looks a smart prospect
Tough Enough 3.00 Newmarket
Did well to overcome a less-than-clear run when coming from way back at Windsor and the likely strong pace looks sure to suit
Imperial Emperor 4.45 Newmarket
Remains unbeaten and looks a Listed or Group performer in the making
