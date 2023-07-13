Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on the first day of Newmarket's July meeting on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Saint George 1.50 Newmarket

Improving in leaps and bounds and put up such a bold show last time in the Group 2 Queen's Vase

Purosangue 2.25 Newmarket

Powered clear for an impressive success at Haydock and looks a smart prospect

Tough Enough 3.00 Newmarket

Did well to overcome a less-than-clear run when coming from way back at Windsor and the likely strong pace looks sure to suit

Imperial Emperor 4.45 Newmarket

Remains unbeaten and looks a Listed or Group performer in the making

