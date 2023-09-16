Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster on Saturday - including a tip in the St Leger

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Dusky Lord 2.25 Doncaster

Mid-division in this race last year but ran two of his best races the only times cheekpieces were fitted for Roger Varian, at Glorious Goodwood and when racing away with the Ayr Silver Cup (both on good); has lain relatively low for new yard but returning cheekpieces make him of major interest.

Spycatcher 3.00 Doncaster

Reappeared with 7f conditions win at Thirsk (7f, soft) in April and has enjoyed a fine campaign, winning Deauville Group 3 (6f, soft) in July and going very close in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest there (6.5f, very soft) last month; runner-up in good-ground Group 2 last year; key player.

Continuous 3.35 Doncaster

Won a French Group 3 last September on very soft ground, while all runs this term were on good or good to firm; well beaten in the Prix du Jockey Club but improvement every time otherwise, trying 1m4f (Group 2) for his Royal Ascot second and for his authoritative win in the Great Voltigeur at York; came from last to first in a five-runner race at York, where Gregory made the running, gave 3lb and was beaten nearly 5l; not sure to improve for this trip but already has the best form in the race and is on an upward curve.

Simply Sondheim 4.10 Doncaster

Hugely progressive type who rattled off a six-timer in 2022 and showed further improvement to start this year with a success at Kempton and a narrow defeat at Chelmsford; didn't give his running when last of six at Newmarket in May but that was a rare blip and he's had four months off since; 1m2f on slow ground is ideal; may not have reached his limit.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

