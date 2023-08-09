Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow, Salisbury and Sandown on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Gordon Grey 7.00 Chepstow
Clear second on his handicap debut and there should still be more to come from this lightly raced colt

Firenze Rosa 7.23 Salisbury
Near miss over C&D before winning at Lingfield five days ago and has sound claims under a penalty

Majestic 7.30 Chepstow
Having another solid season until finishing down the field in the always-strong John Smith's Cup at York and he can be forgiven that

Tough Enough 7.45 Sandown
Should take some stopping if he doesn't pull his chance away stepping up to 7f for the first time

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 10 August 2023Last updated 11:00, 10 August 2023
