Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow, Salisbury and Sandown on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Gordon Grey 7.00 Chepstow

Clear second on his handicap debut and there should still be more to come from this lightly raced colt

Firenze Rosa 7.23 Salisbury

Near miss over C&D before winning at Lingfield five days ago and has sound claims under a penalty

Majestic 7.30 Chepstow

Having another solid season until finishing down the field in the always-strong John Smith's Cup at York and he can be forgiven that

Tough Enough 7.45 Sandown

Should take some stopping if he doesn't pull his chance away stepping up to 7f for the first time

