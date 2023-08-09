Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton, Nottingham and Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Mascani 4.10 Nottingham

The market spoke his way ahead of his handicap debut win and he can defy a 3lb rise

Blue Antares 4.20 Yarmouth

Creditable second with a visor on last two starts and looks the one to beat

No Turning Back 4.30 Brighton

Lightly raced filly who has finished runner-up on both previous visits to Brighton

My Honey B 4.45 Nottingham

Can complete the hat-trick with the easier track on softer ground likely to suit

