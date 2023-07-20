Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow, Hamilton and Leicester on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Deacs Delight 4.05 Chepstow

With doubts over many of his rivals, he could well defy his revised mark back at handicap level

Happier 4.25 Hamilton

Bumped into the highly progressive Sophia's Starlight when runner-up at Carlisle and can go one better

Fen Tiger 4.50 Leicester

Pulled too hard latest but can get back on track over a C&D over which he is two out of two

Eton Blue 5.10 Chepstow

Judged on his two efforts this season, he looks poised to regain the winning thread

