Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow, Hamilton and Leicester on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Deacs Delight 4.05 Chepstow
With doubts over many of his rivals, he could well defy his revised mark back at handicap level
Happier 4.25 Hamilton
Bumped into the highly progressive Sophia's Starlight when runner-up at Carlisle and can go one better
Fen Tiger 4.50 Leicester
Pulled too hard latest but can get back on track over a C&D over which he is two out of two
Eton Blue 5.10 Chepstow
Judged on his two efforts this season, he looks poised to regain the winning thread
