Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Taunton on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Fame And Fun 5.20 Taunton
Has a solid record in handicaps and scored comfortably last time

One More Dream 5.40 Chelmsford
Can maintain his unbeaten record over this C&D

Glenlaurel 7.25 Chelmsford
Returns to a more realistic level and looks open to improvement

Hard Frost 8.10 Taunton
Looks ready to strike having gone very close in both chase runs

Published on 27 April 2023
