Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Taunton on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.20 Taunton

Has a solid record in handicaps and scored comfortably last time

5.40 Chelmsford

Can maintain his unbeaten record over this C&D

7.25 Chelmsford

Returns to a more realistic level and looks open to improvement

8.10 Taunton

Looks ready to strike having gone very close in both chase runs

