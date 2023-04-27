Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Taunton on Thursday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Fame And Fun 5.20 Taunton
Has a solid record in handicaps and scored comfortably last time
One More Dream 5.40 Chelmsford
Can maintain his unbeaten record over this C&D
Glenlaurel 7.25 Chelmsford
Returns to a more realistic level and looks open to improvement
Hard Frost 8.10 Taunton
Looks ready to strike having gone very close in both chase runs
Read these next:
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley, Perth and Warwick on Thursday afternoon
2023 Punchestown festival tips: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.