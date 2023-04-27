Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley, Perth and Warwick on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . . 

My Bad Lucy 2.40 Warwick
In good form and has a lot less to prove than some of these rivals

Dogged 4.00 Beverley
Ahead of the assessor as he avoids a penalty for last week's Ripon win

Darkest Day 4.40 Perth
Still favourably treated and is taken to follow up his Wetherby success

Papa Ricco 5.08 Beverley
Useful pedigree suggests he could have lots more left in the tank

Published on 27 April 2023
