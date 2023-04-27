Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley, Perth and Warwick on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.40 Warwick

In good form and has a lot less to prove than some of these rivals

4.00 Beverley

Ahead of the assessor as he avoids a penalty for last week's Ripon win

4.40 Perth

Still favourably treated and is taken to follow up his Wetherby success

5.08 Beverley

Useful pedigree suggests he could have lots more left in the tank

