Tipping Evening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Hello Zabeel 7.00 Chelmsford

Threatened to be useful earlier in his career and his new trainer appears to have found the key to him

Pride Of America 7.30 Chelmsford

Looked smart when making a successful return from wind surgery at Kempton in January

Jenson Benson 8.00 Chelmsford

Kept on strongly to win over C&D three weeks ago and could still have a bit more to offer over this trip

Outrace 8.30 Chelmsford

Has been running consistently well and holds solid claims, especially if allowed to dominate

Published on 2 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 2 March 2023
