Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Hello Zabeel 7.00 Chelmsford
Threatened to be useful earlier in his career and his new trainer appears to have found the key to him
Pride Of America 7.30 Chelmsford
Looked smart when making a successful return from wind surgery at Kempton in January
Jenson Benson 8.00 Chelmsford
Kept on strongly to win over C&D three weeks ago and could still have a bit more to offer over this trip
Outrace 8.30 Chelmsford
Has been running consistently well and holds solid claims, especially if allowed to dominate
