Chelmsford Placepot picks: Paul Kealy goes for a slice of the £100,000 pool

Those with form in the opener at Chelmsford (5.15) haven't shown much, so it will be disappointing if the Charlie Appleby-trained , a half-sister to a stack of decent winners, is unable to make an impact first time up.

I'd rather not bank on a newcomer for Placepot purposes, though, so will add , who is arguably the form filly.

The next (5.50) is far more competitive and needs coverage. is interesting dropped in trip after racing freely last time, while likes it here and should run well, as should , who made an encouraging return to action last time.

The third (6.25) is even tougher if anything. Veteran keeps getting placed in this sort of company so he has to go in despite his age.

won the last time he raced over 7f here and will appreciate dropping back to the trip after being too keen over further, while , down in class, has looked as though he is worth another try moving up a furlong.

There's more quality in the next (7.00), but and , both on hat-tricks, look the ones to beat.

We need a banker somewhere and could be it in the fifth (7.30). He won easily on his first start after a wind op in January and is 3-5 on the all-weather.

That just leaves another tricky closing leg (8.00), but has hit the first three four times in six starts here and course form figures are 1212424, so they will do for me.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.15

8 Roadway

9 Sithchean

5.50

1 Double Time

2 Chola Empire

7 Letmelivemylife

6.25

9 Shamshon

10 Sirius White

12 Thomas Equinas

7.00

2 Hello Zabeel

3 Shades Of Summer

7.30

1 Pride Of America

8.00

4 The Bay Warrior

6 Mc'Ted

2x3x3x2x1x2 = 72 lines

