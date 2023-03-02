Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ludlow, Newcastle and Taunton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Can't Beat History 1.40 Taunton

Went very close on last week's handicap debut at Doncaster and is taken to go one better

Vega Sicilia 2.00 Newcastle

Has had the form of his two handicap seconds strongly boosted and looks on a good mark

Born At Midnight 3.35 Ludlow

Soft ground was a plausible excuse on his penultimate start and he was back to form when third at Huntingdon

Pink Parfait 4.50 Newcastle

Shaped well on recent 7f Southwell handicap debut and looks good for a second course win

'She really should be going close' - Paul Kealy has two top tips on Ludlow's Thursday card

Chelmsford Placepot picks: Paul Kealy goes for a slice of the £100,000 pool     

Published on 2 March 2023
