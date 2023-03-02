Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ludlow, Newcastle and Taunton
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Can't Beat History 1.40 Taunton
Went very close on last week's handicap debut at Doncaster and is taken to go one better
Vega Sicilia 2.00 Newcastle
Has had the form of his two handicap seconds strongly boosted and looks on a good mark
Born At Midnight 3.35 Ludlow
Soft ground was a plausible excuse on his penultimate start and he was back to form when third at Huntingdon
Pink Parfait 4.50 Newcastle
Shaped well on recent 7f Southwell handicap debut and looks good for a second course win
