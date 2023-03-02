Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ludlow, Newcastle and Taunton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.40 Taunton

Went very close on last week's handicap debut at Doncaster and is taken to go one better

2.00 Newcastle

Has had the form of his two handicap seconds strongly boosted and looks on a good mark

3.35 Ludlow

Soft ground was a plausible excuse on his penultimate start and he was back to form when third at Huntingdon

4.50 Newcastle

Shaped well on recent 7f Southwell handicap debut and looks good for a second course win

