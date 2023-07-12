Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Lingfield and Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Hitched 2.20 Yarmouth
Raised only 2lb for Chepstow win and can follow up

Platinum Girl 3.40 Catterick
Front-running filly who should be suited by this track

Part Time Britain 4.30 Lingfield
Interesting upped to 6f on nursery debut

Mutanaaseq 5.10 Catterick
Holds solid claims on his C&D form this season

Published on 12 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 12 July 2023
