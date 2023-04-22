Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton and Nottingham on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Rajmeister 5.25 Nottingham
He's taken to open his account

Rivas Rob Roy 5.45 Brighton
Has a respectable record at this course

Otago 6.15 Brighton
Scored off a similar mark here last May

Diffident Spirit 7.00 Nottingham
Can follow up his emphatic reappearance win

Published on 22 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 22 April 2023
