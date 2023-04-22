Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton and Nottingham on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.25 Nottingham

He's taken to open his account

5.45 Brighton

Has a respectable record at this course

6.15 Brighton

Scored off a similar mark here last May

7.00 Nottingham

Can follow up his emphatic reappearance win

