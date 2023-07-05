Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Epsom on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Amazonian Dream 6.30 Bath
Latest effort bodes well for his attempt to win this race for a second time
Lil Guff 7.25 Epsom
In the form of her life this summer and commands major respect
At Liberty 8.30 Epsom
Generally reliable handicapper who is taken to follow up his Haydock win
Gearing's Point 8.45 Bath
Has thrived for new stable this season and can complete a hat-trick
