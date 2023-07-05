Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Epsom on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Amazonian Dream 6.30 Bath

Latest effort bodes well for his attempt to win this race for a second time

Lil Guff 7.25 Epsom

In the form of her life this summer and commands major respect

At Liberty 8.30 Epsom

Generally reliable handicapper who is taken to follow up his Haydock win

Gearing's Point 8.45 Bath

Has thrived for new stable this season and can complete a hat-trick

