Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bangor, Brighton, Catterick and Lingfield on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Quercus 4.45 Catterick

Won over course and distance the last twice to take his overall tally here to five and this thriving six-year-old can land the hat-trick.

Spanish Mane 4.55 Brighton

The admirable eight-year-old has scored at Lingfield in two of her last three runs and was as good as ever with her brave win last time.

Al Zaraqaan 5.00 Bangor

Mercian Prince will put plenty of pace to the race and that will suit the strong-travelling Al Zaraqaan who can make it 5-5 as a chaser.

Girl Magic 5.45 Lingfield

This three-year-old filly made it 2-2 here (both 6f) when winning last time out and should have the speed to cope with the drop back to 5f.

