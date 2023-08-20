Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bangor

5.00: Al Zaraqaan

As always, Mercian Prince will put plenty of pace to the race and that will suit the strong-travelling AL ZARAQAAN who can make it 5-5 as a chaser. Sir Tivo is second choice as he's closely matched with the selection, while El Borracho returns to fences in good form and can't be ruled out.

Alistair Jones

Al Zaraqaan 17:00 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Brighton

4.55: Spanish Mane

Richard Hannon's three-year-old Optiva Star made his breakthrough in a course-and-distance handicap 12 days ago and is respected along with Media Guest, who was first past the post at Chelmsford last month and a clear second at Leicester last time. However, top of the list is the admirable eight-year-old SPANISH MANE, who has scored at Lingfield in two of her last three runs and was as good as ever with her brave win last time.

David Moon

Spanish Mane 16:55 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Julia Feilden

Catterick

4.45: Quercus

Topweight QUERCUS has won over course and distance the last twice to take his overall tally here to five, and this thriving six-year-old can land the hat-trick. Wade's Magic won over course and distance a fortnight ago despite being denied a clear passage and he may be the chief danger ahead of the progressive Giselles Izzy.

Ben Hutton

Quercus 16:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Ann Duffield

Lingfield

5.45: Girl Magic

The three-year-old filly GIRL MAGIC made it 2-2 here (both 6f) when winning last time out and should have the speed to cope with the drop back to 5f. She gets the nod ahead of Betweenthesticks, who was running well in defeat prior to a lesser performance at Chepstow last time. Recent Brighton winner Faustus is also respected.

Ben Hutton

Girl Magic 17:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Alice Haynes

