Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot, Thirsk and Uttoxeter on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday afternoon

Latin Five 2.00 Thirsk

Signalled he's ready to open his account for 2023 when a strong-travelling second at Beverley last time.

King Eagle 2.25 Ascot

Further improvement should be forthcoming from this four-year-old, who is 2-2 for Nicky Henderson and shaped last time as if this trip would also be within range.

Gaassee 3.35 Ascot

There is plenty of encouragement to be gained from his performance in the Old Newton Cup and he's shown his form on a range of ground, which cannot be said for several of the others.

Broomfields Cave 3.55 Uttoxeter

Dual point winner who got off the mark under rules last month. He is still unexposed as a stayer and open to more progress.

