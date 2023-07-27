Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot, Thirsk and Uttoxeter on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday afternoon

Latin Five 2.00 Thirsk

Signalled he's ready to open his account for 2023 when a strong-travelling second at Beverley last time.

King Eagle 2.25 Ascot

Further improvement should be forthcoming from this four-year-old, who is 2-2 for Nicky Henderson and shaped last time as if this trip would also be within range.

Gaassee 3.35 Ascot

There is plenty of encouragement to be gained from his performance in the Old Newton Cup and he's shown his form on a range of ground, which cannot be said for several of the others.

Broomfields Cave 3.55 Uttoxeter

Dual point winner who got off the mark under rules last month. He is still unexposed as a stayer and open to more progress.

Read these next:

'He is definitely handicapped to go close' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections at Ascot and York   

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Uttoxeter and York on Friday  

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 28 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 28 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips