Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Kinross 1.50 Ascot

Admirable campaigner from 6f to a mile whose hat-trick of successes last autumn included a clearcut victory in this race; has continued the excellent work this season, winning the Lennox and City Of York (both 7f Group 2s) in August and arguably unlucky not to add a second Group 1 Foret three weeks ago to his haul; handles all types of ground and once more looks the one to beat.

Rue Boissonade 2.25 Ascot

Won maiden at Saint-Cloud (1m4f, heavy) in April and Group 2 at Longchamp (1m4f, good to soft) in July; best form when staying-on fourth in the Vermeille but she came from last of 14, despite meeting trouble, when fourth in 1m6f Group 1 at Longchamp three weeks ago; will see the trip out well and looks a big player if getting more luck in running this time.

Nashwa 3.05 Ascot

Three-time Group 1 winner against her own sex, most recently by five lengths in this year's Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket when taking record over a mile to 2-2; has remained in form back at 1m2f since, most recently a close third in the Irish Champion Stakes having come from a difficult position; acts on soft; very good filly who is still unexposed as a miler and holds solid claims.

King Of Steel 3.45 Ascot

Won on soft on his debut; clear second in the Derby on reappearance then went one better in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot; subsequently third in the King George here (good to soft) and a close fourth when dropped back to 1m2f in the Irish Champion Stakes; that very solid campaign makes him a big player.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

