Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on Champions Day

There are nearly always one or two surprise results on Champions Day, but it's hard to see the opening race (1.15) providing one.

Kyprios is the right favourite on his best form, but he needs to step up from his return defeat at the Curragh, and Trueshan , going for a four-timer in this race and back on song after a wind operation, looks like banker material.

Favourite Kinross is going to be hard to kick out of the frame in the Champions Sprint (1.50) as he has his conditions, but I'll add Sense Of Duty just in case. Last year's best form matches up to the best of these.

You could make a case for plenty in the Fillies & Mares (2.25), so I've decided to go with three. Running Lion is the main pick as I'm sure she wants cut in the ground, but more obvious pair are Jackie Oh , who was second to Blue Rose Cen at Longchamp, and French raider Rue Boissonade , who was a real eyecatcher last time out.

I'm confident of a big run from Nashwa in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05), so I'm banking on her, but the Champion Stakes (3.45) looks much harder.

I have a feeling we'll be looking back and wondering how we let Mostahdaf go off at such a price given he's officially the best in the field by 7lb and is 2-3 on soft ground, but the main bet is My Prospero , while I also expect Via Sistina to run well.

That just leaves the closing Balmoral, and despite the size of the field I'm quite happy to go with just the two I've backed – Migration and Raadobarg .

Ascot Placepot perm

1.15

7 Trueshan

1.50

2 Kinross

10 Sense Of Duty

2.25

9 Jackie Oh

11 Rue Boissonade

12 Running Lion

3.05

8 Nashwa

3.45

3 Mostahdaf

4 My Prospero

6 Via Sistina

4.25

1 Migration

2 Raadobarg

1x2x3x1x3x2=36 lines

World Pool tip: Bank on Big Rock and Nashwa for a winning Swinger

The final Tote World Pool day takes place at Ascot on Saturday and the Swinger is always popular with overseas punters. That means there will be bumper dividends on offer and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05) is a good race to play the bet as I don't fancy Paddington.

Take on the hot favourite with the proven stayers in the field, Big Rock and Nashwa.

Big Rock needs a stiff test of stamina over a mile and might be able to run the finish out of these rivals. He is certain to go at a solid pace and that will make it a test, so Nashwa is the obvious choice to put into a Swinger with him. The four-year-old stays further and handles soft going.

Graeme Rodway

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.