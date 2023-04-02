Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot and Doncaster on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Silk
Eaton Collina14:25 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Patrick (-lb)Tnr: Kerry Lee
Silk
Frere D'Armes15:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton
Silk
Sir Rumi15:55 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon
Silk
Little Boy Blue16:30 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Bill Turner

Eaton Collina 2.25 Ascot

Won at Chepstow in February and may well be seen to even better effect on today's slower ground

Frere D'Armes 3.35 Ascot

Showed strong form when winning his first two chase starts and can score again

Sir Rumi 3.55 Doncaster

Ran well here on both his first and final runs last season and can make a winning return

Little Boy Blue 4.30 Doncaster

Won't mind what the weather does and has a very solid record when fresh

Published on 2 April 2023
