Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot and Doncaster on Sunday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Eaton Collina 2.25 Ascot
Won at Chepstow in February and may well be seen to even better effect on today's slower ground
Frere D'Armes 3.35 Ascot
Showed strong form when winning his first two chase starts and can score again
Sir Rumi 3.55 Doncaster
Ran well here on both his first and final runs last season and can make a winning return
Little Boy Blue 4.30 Doncaster
Won't mind what the weather does and has a very solid record when fresh
