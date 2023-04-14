Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Fennor Cross 2.20 Aintree
Drops back in class after running in the Supreme and should be suited by the new trip

Haut En Couleurs 4.05 Aintree
Smart sort who can become the first top weight to win this race since Dublin Flyer in 1995

Absolute Notions 4.40 Aintree
Comes here fresh and he's a stoutly bred 5yo who should relish this step up to 3m

Go Dante 5.15 Aintree
Peaking at just the right time and still looks well treated on last season's Challow form

Published on 14 April 2023
