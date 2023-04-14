Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.20 Aintree

Drops back in class after running in the Supreme and should be suited by the new trip

4.05 Aintree

Smart sort who can become the first top weight to win this race since Dublin Flyer in 1995

4.40 Aintree

Comes here fresh and he's a stoutly bred 5yo who should relish this step up to 3m

5.15 Aintree

Peaking at just the right time and still looks well treated on last season's Challow form

