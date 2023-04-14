Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree on Friday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Fennor Cross 2.20 Aintree
Drops back in class after running in the Supreme and should be suited by the new trip
Haut En Couleurs 4.05 Aintree
Smart sort who can become the first top weight to win this race since Dublin Flyer in 1995
Absolute Notions 4.40 Aintree
Comes here fresh and he's a stoutly bred 5yo who should relish this step up to 3m
Go Dante 5.15 Aintree
Peaking at just the right time and still looks well treated on last season's Challow form
