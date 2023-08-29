Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Albegone 2.40 Catterick

Right back on song of late and he capitalised on a reduced mark when an emphatic winner over C&D nine days ago; big shout under a 5lb penalty.

Baez 3.30 Musselburgh

In good form since upped in trip for new yard this year and she followed her 2m second here by breaking her duck in good style at Catterick; raised markedly in class when following up by a neck at York (again 2m on good) later in July; up another 6lb but there was a lot to like in those performances.

How Impressive 4.25 Lingfield

Yet to add to debut win in early 2022 but on a good mark now and ran well from the front in first-time visor on turf this month; will be suited by today's return to Polytrack and Oisin Murphy rides; high on the list.

Mildyjama 8.00 Kempton

Won at Ffos Las (1m2f, good) in July and here (1m3f, AW) 16 days ago; has a bit further to go today but the longer trip should be fine on that latest evidence; big shout off 4lb higher.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

