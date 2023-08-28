Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Classic 3.40 Newbury

Won at Sandown (7f, good) last month and again kept on well when fourth here (7f, good to soft) ten days ago, when he was denied a clear run; this three-year-old has potential now back up to a mile and is firmly in calculations.

Origintrail 4.00 Ripon

Turned in her best effort of the season, having missed ten months, over 5f here last time; this is a stronger race but she won't mind the extra furlong (made all over C&D last spring) or faster ground off a mark just 1lb higher; leading player.

Aconcagua Mountain 6.30 Musselburgh

A three-time 5f winner last year and he signalled he is ready to go in again when a good third (from a high draw) of 13 in 5f Beverley handicap 12 days ago; big shout off an unchanged mark.

Best Mate Dave 7.55 Worcester

Modest maiden form but it was all change when driven out to make a successful handicap debut over 2m4f here (good) in June; could easily cope with the 7lb rise and this longer distance.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

