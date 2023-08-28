Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Reflexion Faite (3.25 Ripon)
Kevin Philippart de Foy’s juvenile took a notable step forward when chasing home Miaharris at Sandown last month and confirmed that effort when filling third spot at Thirsk next time. She looks well handicapped and can get off the mark.
Richard Russell
South Shore (2.50 Ripon)
The son of Blue Point has been showing up nicely in his work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack and is expected to score on his debut for Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes
Yamalia Star (4.50 Newbury)
Yamalia Star makes the trip over from Ireland and can win on her first attempt in a handicap. The drop to 1m2f will suit, as should the fitting of first-time cheekpieces. In-form jockey James Doyle takes the ride.
Jonathan Pearson
Crack Shot (3.40 Newbury)
May have been stretched by the trip on soft ground when making his handicap debut in a better race last time. Will benefit from the drop in class and trip now returning to a sounder surface and can prove himself well handicapped.
Jake Aldrich
Cuban Rock (7.35 Musselburgh)
Jim Goldie's gelding went off much too quickly at Ayr last time, but he was beaten only three and a half lengths and looks on a good mark.
Marcus Buckland
Due For Luck (2.50 Ripon)
Clocked one of the season's highest Topspeed figures by a two-year-old debutant this season when scoring at Carlisle in June.
Craig Thake
