The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Musselburgh, Newbury and Ripon on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday . .

Reflexion Faite 3.25 Ripon

Kevin Philippart de Foy’s juvenile took a notable step forward when chasing home the useful Miaharris at Sandown last month and confirmed that effort when filling third spot at Thirsk 18 days ago. She looks well handicapped on both those runs – particularly given the Thirsk fourth has subsequently won comfortably off Reflexion Faite’s current rating – and I expect Benoit de la Sayette to get this filly off the mark with a prominent ride.

Crack Shot 3.40 Newbury

Ed Walker’s three-year-old was nicely backed when breaking his maiden at Nottingham over a mile in June and, after a solid run against a decent sort at Hamilton, made his handicap debut at Glorious Goodwood, performing with credit to finish fifth despite the combination of ten furlongs and soft ground looking to stretch him. The handicapper has knocked 1lb off and the drop back to a mile should be no problem.

Wreck It Ryley 7.35 Musselburgh

Grant Tuer’s handicapper can finish strongly over 6f and appreciated the move up to 7f, and drop down to Class 6, when resuming winning ways at Ayr 12 days ago. After just a 2lb nudge the three-year-old sneaks into another Class 6 and I’m prepared to forgive a lesser effort at Musselburgh in April, after which he was given a break. The blinkers come off but he’s won without them and can outclass this field.

