Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Cresswell Queen 2.45 Worcester

Won over 3m2f at Newton Abbot (good) in June and fair enough efforts in defeat since then, with Stratford's extended 3m3f perhaps stretching her the last time; should go well.

Zachary 3.35 Brighton

Gelded prior to his nursery debut here (5.5f, good; sent off favourite) 13 days ago and he showed improvement, still green but keeping on steadily close home; the extra distance should suit and he remains capable of better.

Holbache 4.10 Brighton

C&D winner; improved on AW in late 2022 and shaped with promise at York on his seasonal return in July; disappointing at Ripon two weeks ago but dangerous if left alone up front.

Hitched 4.45 Brighton

Two 1m wins since handicapping this summer; form dipped over 1m2f on heavy ground last time but he still has some potential back in trip and on a sounder surface; strong contender.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

