Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Horse Whisperer 2.25 Brighton

Rallied gamely to regain lead and make winning nursery debut over C&D (good) a fortnight ago, recording good Topspeed figure for the grade in the process; open to further progress and an obvious contender.

Intercessor 5.20 Brighton

Yet to win this season but ran well in defeat in higher-grade company at Leicester (1m, good to firm; first-time tongue-tie) 12 days ago and remains 6lb lower than when close second over C&D (good) in April; needs to be taken very seriously.

Flight Of Angels 5.40 Chepstow

Mainly decent efforts since making all to win a fillies' handicap off this mark at Wetherby in June (1m2f, good to firm, runner-up won next time); respected.

Mrembo 7.00 Windsor

Bagged her second success since wearing cheekpieces when comfortably landing 11.5f Bath apprentice handicap four days ago; she escapes a penalty here so warrants plenty of respect.

