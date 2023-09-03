The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Brighton, Roscommon and Windsor on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Global Style (4.10 Brighton)

This Tony Carroll-trained eight-year-old can make his strong recent track form count and get back to winning ways in this 1m2f handicap. A course-and-distance winner previously, he has run well the last twice here over 1m4f when staying on well to finish second and third. He goes off the same mark of 50 in this and is still being given a chance by the handicapper, while drying ground is in his favour.

Genuine Article (5.45 Roscommon)

This Dermot Weld-trained three-year-old was incredibly unlucky not to finish closer last time, but has been found another winnable opportunity. Yet to finish out of the frame in three starts and a winner at Killarney on his penultimate start, he was an eyecatcher when a staying-on third last time and his pedigree suggests improvement could be forthcoming now stepping up in trip.

Time's Eye (6.00 Windsor)

Trainer Ralph Beckett has headed back to this track in a bid to get this three-year-old back to winning ways. The daughter of Expert Eye won over this course and distance with a bit in hand on her penultimate start, but bombed out when last of 12 at Kempton last time. That was her sole all-weather start, so she may not have handled the surface and can be forgiven for that, while Beckett is operating at a healthy 32 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

