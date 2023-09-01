Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Spirit In My Soul 2.00 Carlisle

No win in 11 starts for Adrian Nicholls but she's 2-2 for current yard and it was a clear-cut win at Thirsk (6f, good) three weeks ago; 7lb higher here but things have really clicked in blinkers this summer and she's open to more progress; key player.

Fast And Loose 3.20 Thirsk

Low-mileage four-year-old who returned from nearly three months off with an encouraging third of 11 to Tinto in 6f Redcar handicap 20 days ago; enjoys a 4lb pull with that rival here and merits serious consideration with that run under his belt.

The Smiling Wolf 5.15 Ffos Las

Much better from the front on nursery debut at Epsom a fortnight ago (7f); shouldn't mind the return to 6f and, while he's run on only good or faster ground to date, softer conditions were ideal for his dam (same yard).

Tradesman 6.00 Wolverhampton

Took a big step up on most of his form this season when a decisive winner at Chelmsford (1m6f, Polytrack) from a reduced mark latest; carries a 5lb penalty for that but now looks well handicapped and a similar effort would make him very tough to beat.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

