Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Thibault (3.38 Fontwell)

Is 7lb lower than his last winning mark and 3lb lower than when scoring over this course and distance in March last year. Beat Watergrange Jack, who has won twice since, on his last hurdles run and represents the in-form Group 1-winning trainer Adam West.

Charlie Huggins

Thibault 15:38 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Adam West

Handicappers' nap

Show Me Show Me (3.00 Carlisle)

Thriving since fitted with a visor, winning at Beverley and Windsor last month. Still well in on old form despite going up 4lb and can land the hat-trick for trainer Richard Fahey.

Matt Gardner

Show Me Show Me 15:00 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Eyecatcher

Let's Go Hugo (1.50 Thirsk)

Trained by Ollie Pears, he came back to form when third from an unpromising position last time.

Ron Wood

Let's Go Hugo 13:50 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Miss Chelsea Brooks Tnr: Ollie Pears

Speed figures

Mephisto (5.30 Down Royal)

Clocked his best jumps speed figure when fourth in this race last year off a 7lb higher mark.

Craig Thake

Mephisto 17:30 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Ricky Doyle Tnr: Gerard Keane

Dark horse

Glittering Choice (4.30 Carlisle)

Only one win from 19 starts but ran a promising race over course and distance a couple of starts back. Needs to leave a disappointing effort last time out behind her, but she drops to her lowest ever mark and has claims.

Tom Gibbings

Glittering Choice 16:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Newmarket nap

Magsood (3.30 Carllisle)

Fancied to defy a penalty for Roger Varian after some smart work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Magsood 15:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

