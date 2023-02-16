Southwell Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 pool
The Tote’s £100,000 guarantee is at Southwell, so that meeting appeals for the Placepot.
The first division of the mile handicap (4.45) kicks things off and Brave Display looks like the solid option. However, it’s also worth including Piselli Molli in case there is an upset.
The second division (5.15) is another wide-open race. Win Win Power was disappointing here last time but is worth another chance at his favourite track. Revoquable looks next best.
The 7f handicap (5.45) doesn’t look quite so difficult and Harry With Style is a banker.
There will only be two places available for the following 6f handicap (6.15), so it’s worth including a couple. Lady Nagin was good at this course last time and goes in with Arbaawi.
They Don’t Know should go well in the following 1m3f novice (6.45), but is no certainty for a place. It’s also worth including the last-time-out course-and-distance winner Sax Appeal.
Rick Blaine is one of my biggest fancies of the day in the 1m3f handicap (7.15) and should be included. However, he is not always reliable and Sun Festival also goes in the perm.
Southwell Placepot perm
4.45
8 Brave Display
12 Piselli Molli
5.15
2 Revoquable
4 Win Win Power
5.45
5 Harry With Style
6.15
5 Lady Nagin
6 Arbaawi
6.45
6 They Don’t Know
7 Sax Appeal
7.15
12 Rick Blaine
13 Sun Festival
2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines
