'She has the standout bit of form in the field' - Harry Wilson's tips for every race at Pontefract on ITV4 on Sunday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the seven ITV4 races at Pontefract on Sunday . . .

3.45 Pontefract

Cure Leukaemia EBF "Newcomers" Maiden Stakes, 6f

Harry’s tip: Dash Dizzy

It's all about the pedigrees with no form on offer and Dash Dizzy, who is a half-brother to five winners, including Group 1-winning sprinter Sioux Nation, gets the nod. He has clearly been showing up well at home, as he holds entries in the Mill Reef, Middle Park and Dewhurst, and the Johnston yard have plenty of juvenile winners.

Dash Dizzy 15:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Charlie Johnston

4.15 Pontefract

Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap, 1m

Harry’s tip: The Cookstown Cafu

The Cookstown Cafu has returned to form since the cheekpieces went back on and now returns to his favourite venue on a very workable mark. The five-year-old is two from two over course and distance, latterly off a 6lb higher mark in May last year, and can add a third on this drop in class.

The Cookstown Cafu 16:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

4.45 Pontefract

EBF Sky Bet Sunday Series Flying Fillies' Stakes (Listed Race), 6f

Harry’s tip: Adaay In Devon

The progressive Adaay In Devon posted a huge career-best RPR at the Shergar Cup last time, which is the standout piece of form in the field, and has already won in Listed company this year. She was just touched off in a Group 3 on her penultimate start and should enjoy the run of the race here from stall one.

Adaay In Devon 16:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Rod Millman

5.15 Pontefract

Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 2m1f

Harry’s tip: Letsbefrank

Letsbefrank went down by just a neck at the Sunday Series meeting at Haydock two weeks ago, when trying to land the £100,000 bonus for trainer Jim Goldie, and this slightly longer trip should be right up this street on this stiff track, given the way he rallied all the way to line. A 2lb rise shouldn't hinder this four-year-old's progression.

Letsbefrank 17:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

5.45 Pontefract

Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, 1m2f

Harry’s tip: Temple City

Temple City was too bad to be true on his handicap debut at Haydock two weeks ago, having been gelded and given a 53-day break, and is taken to leave that behind here. He had shown plenty of promise in maidens and novices, including finishing two lengths in front of the smart Almaqam on his debut, and this well-bred colt, who is a half-brother to Listed winner Royal Champion and Group 2 scorer Outbox, should be capable of winning off a mark of 79.

Temple City 17:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

6.15 Pontefract

Sky Bet, For The Fans Handicap, 5f

Harry’s tip: American Affair

Vantheman warrants plenty of respect as he clocked a good time when winning over course and distance last time, but American Affair was beaten just a neck at the last Sunday Series meeting at Haydock and can one better here. He's been raised 4lb for that, but he should be suited by this stiff track and his form behind Desperate Hero suggests he could rate a bit higher yet still.

American Affair 18:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

6.45 Pontefract

Sky Bet Acca Freeze Fillies' Handicap, 6f

Harry’s tip: Bella Kopella

Winning Point is interesting on her handicap debut for Sir Michael Stoute, but there's hope Bella Kopella will enjoy this track, having won at other stiff tracks like Beverley and Newcastle, and she won off this mark in May. She was a comfortable winner over 6f in March, and has also won over 7f, so she should have no problem with the step up in trip.

Bella Kopella 18:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

