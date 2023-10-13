Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Lunar Space (7.00 Chelmsford)

Belatedly took advantage of a career-low mark when a convincing winner at Wolverhampton last weekend under Daniel Muscutt, who rides again. The five-year-old retains plenty of handicapping scope and can defy a 7lb rise.

Paul Curtis

Lunar Space 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Jamie Osborne

The Punt nap

Made In China (4.20 Chelmsford)

Well supported before last week's nursery debut at Wolverhampton, he performed with credit despite having to race wide the whole way round. A much better draw here and the longer trip should see him get off the mark for Charlie Johnston.

Harry Wilson

Made In China 16:20 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

James's Delight (4.25 Newmarket)

The Clive Cox-trained colt shapes as though he can improve on an already useful level now up in trip.

Ron Wood

James's Delight 16:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Clive Cox

Speed figures

Blazeon Five (2.40 Newmarket)

In eleven races over 2m or further, she has won five and finished second four times. Soft ground will not inconvenience her and she could be in the mix at rewarding odds.

Dave Edwards

Blazeon Five 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Roger Teal

Newmarket nap

Golden Shot (2.40 Newmarket)

Will enjoy the ground and has a decent shout of giving Sir Mark Prescott a first Cesarewitch win.

David Milnes

Golden Shot 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Aztec Empire (2.40 Newmarket)

You can put a line through his latest start when sent off favourite for the Old Borough Cup at Haydock as his finishing position suggests something was clearly amiss. He can resume his progress here on the same mark of 93.

Sam Hardy

Aztec Empire 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Andrew Balding

