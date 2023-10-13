Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Lunar Space (7.00 Chelmsford)
Belatedly took advantage of a career-low mark when a convincing winner at Wolverhampton last weekend under Daniel Muscutt, who rides again. The five-year-old retains plenty of handicapping scope and can defy a 7lb rise.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Made In China (4.20 Chelmsford)
Well supported before last week's nursery debut at Wolverhampton, he performed with credit despite having to race wide the whole way round. A much better draw here and the longer trip should see him get off the mark for Charlie Johnston.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
James's Delight (4.25 Newmarket)
The Clive Cox-trained colt shapes as though he can improve on an already useful level now up in trip.
Ron Wood
Speed figures
Blazeon Five (2.40 Newmarket)
In eleven races over 2m or further, she has won five and finished second four times. Soft ground will not inconvenience her and she could be in the mix at rewarding odds.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Golden Shot (2.40 Newmarket)
Will enjoy the ground and has a decent shout of giving Sir Mark Prescott a first Cesarewitch win.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Aztec Empire (2.40 Newmarket)
You can put a line through his latest start when sent off favourite for the Old Borough Cup at Haydock as his finishing position suggests something was clearly amiss. He can resume his progress here on the same mark of 93.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday
'If he's been fully primed he's got a right chance' - Paul Kealy with seven picks on an action-packed Saturday
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newmarket and Chelmsford on Saturday
