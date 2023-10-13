Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

Goshen

Goshen has been called his share of names for a horse who has won ten times, and perhaps people were expecting too much of him after his infamous last-flight unseat when miles clear in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle won by Burning Victory.

Now seven, Goshen has won two Kingwell Hurdles, one of them on atrocious ground by 22 lengths, and he's going to have conditions that will suit him and take many of his rivals out of the equation.

The Triumph is very much a stayers' race (Burning Victory was second in this two years ago), and Goshen proved last year that he stays very well, not being far off his best form when second to Paisley Park in the Long Walk at Kempton.

He hasn't really done it on the Flat, hence a mark of just 88, but his more recent runs have either been preps for going back over jumps or as an afterthought after the jumps season, and if he's been fully primed for this he's got a right chance.

My one hope is that he's allowed to do what he does best and get on with it from stall one. Most of his wins have come by putting his rivals to the sword from the front, but he was held up as he went up in trip last season, and that definitely cost him the Select Hurdle in April as he was too keen out the back, but still only just failed to get up.

