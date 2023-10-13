The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newmarket and Chelmsford on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Ancient Wisdom (1.25 Newmarket)

Godolphin have dominated the Autumn Stakes in recent years, with Charlie Appleby winning the last three, and Ancient Wisdom can continue that trend. Bought for €2,000,000 as a yearling, he took a step towards justifying that price tag when sprinting five lengths clear on his debut, and he duly followed up at 1-6 on the July course next time. Although he couldn’t live with subsequent Group 1 winner Rosallion last time, that form has worked out well with other winners in the field since, including Group 3 scorer Alyanaabi who has a live chance in the Dewhurst, and he should enjoy the extra distance.

Arabian Crown (3.15 Newmarket)

Arabian Crown has looked as though he needed a longer trip since staying on stoutly over 7f at Sandown on his debut, so it’s to his credit that he’s been able to win his last two starts. The first of those came in soft ground at Sandown over 7f, while he relished the step up to a mile when storming clear of some nice prospects in the Listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury last time. He looks a high-class prospect and the extra two furlongs can only be a help. He's one to look out for in the big middle-distance races next year.

Made In China (4.20 Chelmsford)

Having not shown a whole lot in three starts on turf, he was well supported before his nursery and all-weather debut at Wolverhampton last week, where he performed with credit despite having to race very wide the whole way around. He did well to go down by just over a length to a rapidly improving rival. A much better draw here and the longer trip should see him get off the mark for Charlie Johnston. Jack Mitchell, who is operating at a 32 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Johnston this season, is a big positive too.

