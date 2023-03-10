Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pot

They will be finishing legless up the straight at Sandown, so you're going to need stayers, and in the opening leg (1.15) of the Placepot I'm automatically ruling out the likes of Non Stop and Penna Rossa, who are by Starspangledbanner and Belardo respectively.

showed his best form on soft here and was strong at the end when he did, while has shown he stays well already.

The next is a proper nightmare (1.50), but Saddler Maker is a noted sire of mudlarks and is responsible for and . The latter has already shown he likes the mud here, while Crambo must be well treated off 123 considering he was well backed for the Challow. He's had a wind op and a win since flopping at Newbury.

I'll go with three in the Imperial Cup (2.25), which is just as tough. is a proper soft-ground performer, while November Handicap winner will be back in his element (he's 4-5 on heavy ground), and will appreciate a test.

is the one to beat in the bumper (3.00), having missed the break but still managed to win at Wincanton last time. She clearly stays very well. , out of the very useful mare Mariah Rollins, shapes as though she needs a test, and goes in as back-up.

In the fifth (3.35) , 2-2 on heavy also on a hat-trick over fences, looks banker material.

That just leaves another tricky handicap to close (4.10), and my pair would be , who won with a bit in hand last time, and , who is well handicapped on his best form, which includes an excellent third to Fugitif at Chepstow two starts ago.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.15

4 Start In Front

6 Havaila

1.50

1 Henri The Second

7 Crambo

2.25

1 Metier

4 Playful Saint

9 Djelo

3.00

4 Goodtimecrew

8 Mercian Omen

3.35

2 Easy As That

4.10

1 Silverhallmark

6 Mucho Mas

2x2x3x2x1x2 = 48 lines

