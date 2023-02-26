Plumpton Placepot picks: Richard Birch focuses on £100,000 guaranteed pool

With £100,000 guaranteed in the Plumpton Placepot pool, it makes sense to focus on the Sussex track.

While several of those towards the top of the market have questions to answer in the maiden hurdle (1.30), Our Champ seems likely to run his race and finish in the first three.

The Cathal Don has dropped to an eyecatching mark and ought to go well in the 2m1f handicap chase (2.00).

Doyannie, who represents the in-form Anthony Honeyball stable, may finish in front of recent conqueror Shaw’s Cross this time.

Point-to-point winner Hilnamix could show significant improvement on his novice hurdle form now he goes handicapping for the first time.

He is selected for the staying handicap hurdle (2.30) along with last month’s Lingfield third Hesbehindyou, who should enjoy this step back up in trip.

Blame The Game and Mister Tickle both have plenty to recommend them in the staying handicap chase (3.00), while Symphorine and Fortuna Ligna are chosen for a tricky mares’ handicap hurdle (3.35).

Iskar D’Airy, fitted with a tongue-tie for the first time since his bumper victory in France, can land the concluding handicap hurdle (4.10).

Plumpton Placepot perm

1.30

6 Our Champ

2.00

1 The Cathal Don

3 Doyannie

2.30

11 Hilnamix

12 Hesbehindyou

3.00

3 Blame The Game

7 Mister Tickle

3.35

3 Symphorine

5 Fortuna Ligna

4.10

1 Iskar D’Airy

1x2x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

