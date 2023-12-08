'Nothing will stay better than him' - why this horse can win at Sandown or Aintree on Saturday

The feature races this weekend are the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Tingle Creek , but both have heavy odds-on favourites in Constitution Hill and Jonbon. Instead, some of our tipsters have picked out their best bets elsewhere at Sandown, Aintree and Navan on Saturday . . .

1.42 Navan: Bective Stud, Tea Rooms & Apartments Handicap Hurdle, 3m1f

By Robbie Wilders

Angels Dawn beat Stumptown in the Kim Muir off a British chase mark of 131 at the Cheltenham Festival in March and is rated just 118 over hurdles.

A well-beaten second at Clonmel on her return last month, she should strip fitter and will get the testing ground she relishes off a low weight and the same mark.

Angels Dawn 13:42 Navan View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: S Curling

1.50 Sandown: Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase, 1m7½f

By Stuart Redding

JPR One suffered a heartbreaking defeat at Cheltenham last month but this looks a good opportunity for him to make amends. He led throughout and had matters in safe keeping until unshipping Brendan Powell at the final fence. That is arguably the best piece of chase form on offer.

JPR One 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Claim £40 in Paddy Power free bets

Get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power this weekend

2.05 Aintree: Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase, 3m2f

By Tom Park

The Big Breakaway lasted only two fences in the Grand National but there’s no reason why he shouldn’t take to this test. He travelled as well as he has for a long time at Wincanton last time, blowing up towards the finish, and should come on bundles for that. He is 1lb lower than when second in the Welsh Grand National and that looks a really lenient mark, particularly if he travels through his race better. Nothing will stay better than him.

The Big Breakaway 14:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Joe Tizzard

2.05 Aintree: Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase, 3m2f

By Liam Headd

The Gordon Elliott-trained eight-year-old was travelling and jumping well in the Grand National before pulling up, but a return to these fences should bring about another solid run after two impressive efforts this season.

He didn't lose by much in the Munster National in October when third, but he followed that up with a career-best performance when storming to success in the Troytown last time out.

He certainly has the stamina to stay this trip given he won over further last season and the testing conditions will not be a problem.

Coko Beach 14:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

2.25 Sandown: Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund Handicap Hurdle, 2m

By Joe Eccles

Impose Toi will be popular but he has been raised 10lb for his latest success and it could pay to side with Punta Del Este.

Dan Skelton’s four-year-old chased home the useful Richmond Lake on his reappearance at Wetherby last month and on his British debut finished a close third to subsequent Grade 1 runner-up Bo Zenith. On that form he looks to be on a good mark of 121.

Punta Del Este 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.15 Aintree: Boylesports Extra Place Races Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

By Sam Hardy

Having improved from a mark of 94 to 114 last season, Bashers Reflection went up another 7lb after last month's Wetherby win and looks the type to keep progressing. Conditions should be ideal for Holmes St Georges but he may need the run after a 222-day absence and may have to settle for a place.

Bashers Reflection 15:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Ben Case

3.35 Sandown: Betfair Exchange London National Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

By Paul Kealy

Fontaine Collonges will stay, loves deep ground and clearly goes well fresh, having beaten The Big Breakaway on her reappearance last season.

She didn't really go on after that but reappears at a time when her trainer Venetia Williams is flying, while her main rival Beauport is a suspect stayer.

Fontaine Collonges 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for Sandown and Aintree this weekend

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for Sandown and Aintree at the weekend.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the weekend betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Gavin Sheehan has 14-day non-trier ban overturned and freed up for Grade 1 rides on Saturday

Who will win the 2023 Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown based on previous trends?

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.