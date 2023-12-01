Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Coral Gold Cup day

Only six go in Newbury's opener (11.55), but you'd struggle to write off any of them, so it's tough start to the card for Placepot punters.

Manimole does look the most solid following an easy win here last time, while Isabella Bee is on a roll and could still have more to offer.

Inch House will probably be hard to kick out of the frame in the next (12.30), but I'm adding previous winner Cap Du Nord , who is handicapped to emulate Kapcorse, who won this in 2021 three years after winning it for the first time.

Jingko Blue will be popular in the next (1.05), but he was beaten at odds-on at Warwick and he's not the standout the market makes him. Masaccio looks to have better form, while Emailandy was impressive enough on his hurdles debut, albeit in weak company.

Jet Powered and Anyharminasking will by my two in the first of the handicap hurdles (1.40), but I will be opposing the Nicky Henderson hotpot Under Control in the fifth (2.15) as she looks too short on the balance of her form.

Brentford Hope might be hard to beat despite his big rise for winning so well last time, while Bad is the one I've backed each-way and Our Champ will appreciate the better ground here having got stuck in the mud at Ascot following his impressive Cheltenham win.

It's a shame I couldn't find a banker early on as the Coral Gold Cup is next and I'm going to have to go with four.

Midnight River and Eldorado Allen are the two I've backed, while at the front of the market the one I like most is Monbeg Genius . He needs to jump better than he did at Ascot, but it wasn't entirely his fault as he took his fair share of bumps and barges, and he is temptingly treated on his Ultima third behind Corach Rambler and Fastorslow.

I'll end up kicking myself if I don't have at least a tiny saver on course specialist Zanza , and he's another who could run well with the ground moving in his favour.

Newbury Plaecpot perm

11.55

1 Manimole

4 Isabella Bee

12.30

7 Inch House

12 Cap Du Nord

1.05

1 Emailandy

2 Masaccio

1.40

3 Anyharminasking

7 Jet Powered

2.15

3 Brentford Hope

4 Our Champ

7 Bad

2.50

3 Midnight River

5 Eldorado Allen

6 Zanza

12 Monbeg Genius

2x2x2x2x3x4 = 192 lines

