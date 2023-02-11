Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

4.18:

Unexposed Dulcet Spirit is taken to follow up her recent C&D success. Healing Power (second choice) ties in with the selection and should go well again, while Deputise enters calculations off his current mark and Areille may show the benefit of this drop in class.

Steve Boow

Naas

3.25:

Last year's Elimay faces stronger opposition now and may struggle to concede 12lb to Dinoblue, a much less experienced stablemate who has made a solid start to her chasing career. Magic Daze helps to make this a potentially informative contest.

Alan Sweetman

Newbury

3.35:

Having gone clear of his rivals in powerful fashion at Ascot three months ago, Monviel could well show further progress and defy a 10lb rise. He left a big impression with that success and appears to have a good prize in him. Filey Bay holds very obvious claims, as the betting suggests, and is feared most ahead of lively each-way contenders Teddy Blue and Master Chewy who represent stables that have done well in this race. Rubaud and Hacker Des Places give Paul Nicholls a good hand, while a few others also have possibilities in a typically warm Betfair Hurdle.

Steve Boow

Uttoxeter

2.45:

Provided conditions are deemed suitable after missing some recent good-ground engagements, Mister Coffey can gain a well-deserved breakthrough over fences. Derek O'Connor presumably takes over with a view to them joining forces in next month's Kim Muir at Cheltenham in which he was second last season. Guetapan Collonges could be the danger back at 3m, although a case can be made for Jimmy The Digger and a few others.

Alistair Jones

Warwick

3.48:

The very lightly raced C&D novice hurdle winner Hartur D'Oudairies returned from an absence with an encouraging second at Exeter in November and is taken to go one better. The 4yo Non Stop has won over C&D on two of his three hurdle starts and is feared most, while Bubble Dubi, Opening Bid and Mr Freedom can also run well. Langafel is one to watch in the betting on his first start since last March.

Ben Hutton

Wolverhampton

8.00:

This looks competitive for the grade, with most of the field coming here in top form. Hooves Like Jagger ought to run well in a race he won last year off a higher mark, while Hooflepuff, Starfighter and Trusty Scout all have something to recommend them. Johnny Boom (second choice) is greatly respected in his current form but Crystal Guard knuckled down well to win at Newcastle last month and he can make it 3-4 since fitted with cheekpieces.

Paul Smith

Read these next:

. Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (evens) and get money back as cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.